Medicines Pfizer’s coronary drug was approved by the EU Medicines Agency

The European Medicines Agency has already granted an emergency authorization for Pfizer’s Paxlovid in December.

European the drug agency (EMA) has given conditional approval to Pfizer’s covid-19 drug, according to Reuters. The drug was approved for use in adults at risk for severe coronary heart disease.

Emma’s approval allows European Union member states to introduce the drug.

The mother granted an emergency license for the medicine as early as December due to the spread of the omicron variant. The mother recommends the use of the drug when an adult coronary patient does not need supplemental oxygen, but has an increased risk of developing the disease severely.

Pfizer according to its drug, Paxlovid reduces the risk of hospitalization and death in patients at risk by 90 percent.

According to Reuters, at least Germany, Italy and Belgium have bought the drug.

In the United States, Paxlovid and the pharmaceutical company Merck’s Molnupiravir of the same type received regulatory approval in December, Reuters reports.