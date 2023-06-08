Change of course. Mediaset España completes its internal restructuring by relegating Borja Prado, who had taken the helm of the company after the departure of Paolo Vasile in December 2022, to the direction of Institutional Relations. In other words, the former president of Endesa is left without editorial power after the merger with its parent company Media For Europa. Alessandro Salem will be the new CEO. That is, he acquires the functions that Paolo Vasile had in his day.

Vasile’s departure caused a profound renewal not only of its content but also of the group’s code of ethics. It was at the end of May when the group unveiled its new rules of conduct and behavior, making it clear that a new stage had come to the group’s chains. And it is that Prado, who is pointed out as responsible for all the changes on the grid, wanted to turn towards more familiar formats.

With this new structure, in which Alessandro Salem will report to Massimo Musolino, CEO of management and operations, thus closes a stage of changes in the company’s senior management that has been marked by tensions between Prado and Salem over company drift, hearing loss and editorial decisions in recent months.

These changes have culminated, among other things, with the cancellation of ‘Sálvame’ after 14 years on the air and the possible dismissal of Jorge Javier Vázquez. To this we must add the passage of Ana Rosa Quintana to the afternoons of Telecinco or the instructions given in February that political opinions had no place in entertainment programs, in a clear allusion to ‘Save me’.

Alessandro Salem, CEO, has direct responsibility for the rest of the group’s management, which are the following: Management and Operations, Corporate General Management, Communication and External Relations, Publiespaña, Content, News and Telecinco News.