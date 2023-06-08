The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the stabbing incident that targeted a number of people, including children, in a park in Annecy, in the French Alps region, and resulted in a number of serious injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence that are contrary to human values ​​and principles.

The Ministry expressed its solidarity with the French government and its friendly people, and with the families of the children who were victims of this heinous crime, and wished them a speedy recovery.