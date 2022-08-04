Thursday, August 4, 2022
Media | The attack on STT was carried out with ransomware – the attacker presented a ransom demand

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 4, 2022
in World Europe
According to the editor-in-chief Minna Holopainen, the claim has not been answered.

Finland The online attack on the information office STT was an attack carried out with extortion malware, which has been claimed as the perpetrator by a cybercriminal group called LV. The group also released the information on the dark Tor network today.

It has been said that a similar group was also responsible for the attack on the engineering company Wärtsilä in July.

Read more: STT’s information systems were hit by a large-scale attack on Friday

Striker has submitted a ransom demand to STT. The corresponding editor-in-chief Minna Holopainen according to the claim has not been answered.

STT was targeted by an online attack at the end of July. The Helsinki police are investigating the matter as a data breach and disruption of the information system.

