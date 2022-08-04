Santiago Grisolía, one of the Spanish scientists with the greatest impact in the 20th century, has died this Thursday at the age of 99 at the Clinical Hospital of Valencia. Grisolía was a disciple of Severo Ochoa in the United States, where he developed almost his entire scientific career. He returned to Spain with the arrival of democracy, in the 70s of the last century. And he did it to his hometown, Valencia, where, in addition to directing several research institutes, he promoted the Jaime I scientific awards.

The biochemist died at seven o’clock this morning in the aforementioned hospital, sources from the Fundación Premios Jaime I confirm to EFE. Author of more than 400 scientific articles, he stood out for his contributions to enzymology. He worked primarily on the urea cycle, the mechanism by which mammals eliminate a protein breakdown product that is toxic to them. Grisolía had been admitted to the Valencian hospital for a few days after a worsening of his health and where he was being treated for covid. In January 2023 he would have been 100 years old. Santiago Grisolía was born in Valencia in 1923 and studied Medicine at the Faculties of Madrid and Valencia.

Brilliant like few others, Grisolía was also a pioneer in the field of scientific emigration. To further his knowledge, he went to New York, at whose university he met his teacher, Severo Ochoa, another Spanish scientific émigré. Graduated in Medicine from the University of Valencia in 1944, he received one of the very few scholarships then awarded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to study in the United States. Although the scholarship was for a period of one year in the Department of Biochemistry and Pharmacology of the University of New York, where he was the first Spanish postdoctoral student that the scientist Severo Ochoa had, the stay in the American country was lengthening. After finishing his studies, he was a professor of biochemistry and biology at the Universities of Kansas, Chicago and Wisconsin.

News flash, there will be an update.

