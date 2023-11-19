Independent Medellin continues its firm path in group B of the League, with the desire to reach the grand final. Now, he won the Antioquian classic by beating National Athletic 2-1 at the Atanasio Girardot.

El Poderoso had an effective match. He won well, he was able to expand, and although the green team was also able to discount, in the end he was left with a great victory.

DIM went ahead on the scoreboard with an own goal from Sergio Mosquera. Then, Edwin Cetre missed a penalty. Brayan Muñiz scored the second goal

Purslane’s discount came in the 94th minute, after a corner kick and header from Jader, making it 2-1.

The match began in favor of the red team, which from the opening whistle went out to find the score against a Nacional that with youth and experience hoped to safeguard and defend itself as much as it could. However, at 7 minutes the first goal for Medellín would come, after a play on the left side ended in an own goal by the central defender, Sergio Mosquera, who put the ball in his goal.

However, the nightmare continued for Nacional when Sergio Mosquera stepped on the heel of striker Brayan León. The match referee, Wilmar Roldán, reviewed the play on the VAR and determined a penalty in favor of the team. During the protests of the players of the purslane team, the match judge ended up expelling Dorlan Pabón for questioning the decision.

After all the controversy, Edwin Cetré would be in charge of taking the penalty. However, the Medellín scorer would end up missing the shot from twelve steps, after the ball ended up hitting the right-hand post of the purslane goalkeeper, Harlen Castillo, at 23 minutes of the initial period.

That scare that Nacional had did not last at all. Because at 27 minutes the Uruguayan midfielder, Joaquín Varela, would make a cross from the right side that reached striker Brayan León, and finally, he ended up scoring Medellín’s goal in the match. It was the second score for the 23-year-old player this semester.

In the second half, Medellín equalized things with men on the field. After defender Daniel Londoño, he ended up being sent off for a double warning. All this after the powerful player knocked down Jhon Duque in a counterattack at 57 minutes of extra time.

The actions would end in the 94th minute, when Atlético Nacional would put the discount thanks to the Brazilian, Jader Gentil, who scored with a header from a corner kick at the end of the match.

Finally, Alfredo Arias’ team came out with the three points and continues as the leader with 6 points (invisible point) of group B of the semi-final home runs, and will now have to face Millonarios on the next date at the El Campín stadium. While Atlético Nacional will first have to play the second leg of the Cup final against the ambassador team in Atanasio, and will later host América de Cali on the third day.

