Reuters quoted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office as saying that a ship had been detained, without mentioning its name.

Netanyahu’s office added: “There were no Israelis on board the ship,” explaining that Israel does not participate in its ownership or operation.

He continued, “This is a new Iranian terrorist act that represents an escalation in Tehran’s aggression against citizens of the free world, and has international repercussions on the security of global shipping routes.”

Israeli officials say the ship is British-owned and Japanese-operated. However, the Associated Press reported that ownership details in public shipping databases linked the ship’s ownership to Ray Car Carriers, founded by Avraham “Rami” Ungar, known to be one of the richest men in Israel.

And according to British government dataA company called Ray Car Carriers was registered in London in 2010, but was dissolved in May 2017, and is registered under the name Dan David Ungar.

According to Reuters, the ship belongs to a company based in the Isle of Man called Ray Car Carriers, a unit of Ray Shipping Company registered in Tel Aviv, which Israel denies.

American comment

Commenting on the incident, an American military official said, “We are aware of the situation and are monitoring it closely.”

Two US Defense Department officials confirmed that Houthi rebels seized the Galaxy Leader ship in the Red Sea on Sunday afternoon local time. Officials said the rebels disembarked on the cargo ship by landing from a helicopter.

The American NBC News station said that this operation is similar to other ship hijackings carried out by Iran, which is arming the Houthis.

She confirmed British Army Maritime Trade Operationswhich provides warnings to sailors in the Persian Gulf, said the hijacking occurred about 150 kilometers (90 miles) off the coast of the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, near the coast of Eritrea.

Satellite tracking data from MarineTraffic.com, analyzed by the Associated Press, showed that the Galaxy Leader had been sailing for more than a day in the Red Sea southwest of the Saudi city of Jeddah. The ship was docked in Korfez, Turkey, on its way to Pipavav, India, before the ship hijacking reported by Israel.

The data also showed that the ship’s Automatic Identification System (AIS) tracking device was turned off after it was hijacked.

He confirmed A spokesman for the Japanese company Nippon Yusin Also known as NYK, which operates the ship, said a car-carrying ship had been seized in the Red Sea and the company was collecting more information.

The Japanese Nikkei newspaper reported that the ship’s crew included 22 people, including Bulgarians and Filipinos. She noted that there were no Japanese citizens present.

For its part, the Japanese government condemned the hijacking and confirmed that it was seeking the release of the ship’s crew.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno confirmed the seizure of the ship, adding that Japan appeals to the Houthis to release the ship and requests the assistance of the Saudi, Omani and Iranian authorities to work towards the rapid release of the ship and its crew.

“We strongly condemn such actions,” he said in a press conference. He added that there were no Japanese among the crew members.