Medellin vs. Tolima, live: follow the entire League live

Independiente Medellín and Deportes Tolima, two teams that today are outside the top eight of the 2023-I Leaguethey face each other at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, on date 11 of the championship.

The two teams are getting ready to continue their international participation. Medellín debuts on Wednesday in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, against the Porto Alegre international, on the same stage as today’s match.

For its part, Tolima begins its participation in the group stage of the South American Cup on Thursday, when it visits Academia Puerto Cabello, from Venezuela.

Alignments of Medellín and Tolima