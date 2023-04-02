Sunday, April 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Medellin vs. Tolima, live: follow the entire League live

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 2, 2023
in Sports
0
Medellin vs. Tolima, live: follow the entire League live


close

Tolima vs. Medellin

The match will be played at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, in the capital of Antioquia.

Independiente Medellín and Deportes Tolima, two teams that today are outside the top eight of the 2023-I Leaguethey face each other at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, on date 11 of the championship.

The two teams are getting ready to continue their international participation. Medellín debuts on Wednesday in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, against the Porto Alegre international, on the same stage as today’s match.

For its part, Tolima begins its participation in the group stage of the South American Cup on Thursday, when it visits Academia Puerto Cabello, from Venezuela.

Follow the game here:

Alignments of Medellín and Tolima

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Medellin #Tolima #live #follow #entire #League #live

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
In the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra called the reason for the arrest of Metropolitan Pavel

In the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra called the reason for the arrest of Metropolitan Pavel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result