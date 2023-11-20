You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Medellin vs. Millionaires
Jaiver Nieto. TIME
Medellin vs. Millionaires
Nacional will also change stadium for the classic against DIM.
This Monday, La Dimayor announced the schedule for dates 4 and 5 of the semi-final quadrangles of the 2023-II League. The big news in the announcement is the headquarters of the Nacional and Medellín matches on those days.
The entity that governs Colombian professional soccer decided to maintain the tournament schedule despite the difficulties that the Paisa teams had due to not having the available Atanasio Girardot stadium, occupied by a Karol G concert on December 3.
As the assembly of the recital must be done in advance, the two teams had to look for an alternative house: Medellín will play against Millonarios at the Metropolitano de Itagüí stadium, the headquarters of Leones FC, on November 30 at 8:30 p.m.
For its part, Atlético Nacional will have to be home in the classic against DIM outside of Atanasio. The match will be played at the Sur de Envigado Sports Center, on December 3 at 3 pm, because that stage does not have artificial lighting.
This is how the fourth date of the semi-final home runs will be played
Wednesday, November 29
Golden Eagles vs. Junior
6:15 p.m.
Stadium: Alberto Grisales
TV: Win Sports +
Cali vs. Tolima
8:30 pm
Stadium: Deportivo Cali
TV: Win Sports +
Thursday, November 30
America vs. National
6:15 p.m.
Pascual Guerrero stadium
TV: Win Sports +
Medellin vs. Millionaires
8:30 pm
Stadium: Metropolitano de Itagüí
TV: Win Sports +
Schedules for the fifth date of the home runs
Saturday December 2
Tolima vs. Golden Eagles
6 p.m.
Stadium: Manuel Murillo Toro
TV: Win Sports +
Cali vs. Junior
8:30 pm
Stadium: Deportivo Cali
TV: Win Sports +
Sunday December 3
National vs. Medellin
3 p.m.
Stadium: South Sports Center
TV: Win Sports +
America vs. Millionaires
7 p.m.
Pascual Guerrero stadium
TV: Win Sports +
