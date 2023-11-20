This Monday, La Dimayor announced the schedule for dates 4 and 5 of the semi-final quadrangles of the 2023-II League. The big news in the announcement is the headquarters of the Nacional and Medellín matches on those days.

The entity that governs Colombian professional soccer decided to maintain the tournament schedule despite the difficulties that the Paisa teams had due to not having the available Atanasio Girardot stadium, occupied by a Karol G concert on December 3.

As the assembly of the recital must be done in advance, the two teams had to look for an alternative house: Medellín will play against Millonarios at the Metropolitano de Itagüí stadium, the headquarters of Leones FC, on November 30 at 8:30 p.m.

For its part, Atlético Nacional will have to be home in the classic against DIM outside of Atanasio. The match will be played at the Sur de Envigado Sports Center, on December 3 at 3 pm, because that stage does not have artificial lighting.

Photo: Jaiver Nieto – EL TIEMPO

This is how the fourth date of the semi-final home runs will be played

Wednesday, November 29

Golden Eagles vs. Junior

6:15 p.m.

Stadium: Alberto Grisales

TV: Win Sports +

Cali vs. Tolima

8:30 pm

Stadium: Deportivo Cali

TV: Win Sports +

Thursday, November 30

America vs. National

6:15 p.m.

Pascual Guerrero stadium

TV: Win Sports +

Medellin vs. Millionaires

8:30 pm

Stadium: Metropolitano de Itagüí

TV: Win Sports +

Schedules for the fifth date of the home runs

Saturday December 2

Tolima vs. Golden Eagles

6 p.m.

Stadium: Manuel Murillo Toro

TV: Win Sports +

Cali vs. Junior

8:30 pm

Stadium: Deportivo Cali

TV: Win Sports +

Sunday December 3

National vs. Medellin

3 p.m.

Stadium: South Sports Center

TV: Win Sports +

America vs. Millionaires

7 p.m.

Pascual Guerrero stadium

TV: Win Sports +

