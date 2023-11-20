Measure released this Monday (Nov 20) is part of the 2nd Racial Equality Package; benefits more than 300 quilombola families

The federal government announced, during the Black Awareness Day celebration event this Monday (20.Nov.2023), the titling of 5 quilombola territories. The measure presented benefits more than 300 families with definitive land ownership titles. Of the areas implemented, 3 are in Maranhão, one in Tocantins and one in Sergipe.

The delivery of the titles is part of the 2nd Racial Equality Package, with 13 actions, prepared by the Ministry of Racial Equality, led by Anielle Franco, in partnership with other ministries and federal bodies, which involve the promotion of the rights of the black and quilombola population, in addition to national programs and interministerial working groups.

The Executive also announced measures for Culture and affirmative policies. The national policy has a budget forecast of more than R$20 million. Measure “aims to promote territorial and environmental management practices developed by quilombola communities”according to Planalto.

Here is a summary of what was announced:

Alcantara: investment of R$5 million for training courses, technology transfer actions and installation of photovoltaic plants in the Maranhão region;

investment of R$5 million for training courses, technology transfer actions and installation of photovoltaic plants in the Maranhão region; Affirmative actions: Federal Affirmative Action Program has an investment of R$9 million to develop mechanisms that guarantee social control, monitoring and evaluation of affirmative policies;

Federal Affirmative Action Program has an investment of R$9 million to develop mechanisms that guarantee social control, monitoring and evaluation of affirmative policies; 1st childhood: memorandum of understanding that formalizes the intention of the Ministry of Racial Equality and Unicef ​​to work together to combat racism and mitigate its impacts on the childhood of black, quilombola and indigenous children;

memorandum of understanding that formalizes the intention of the Ministry of Racial Equality and Unicef ​​to work together to combat racism and mitigate its impacts on the childhood of black, quilombola and indigenous children; Brazil Without Hunger: Technical Cooperation Agreement between the Ministry of Racial Equality and the Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger on the fight against hunger, food insecurity and poverty;

Technical Cooperation Agreement between the Ministry of Racial Equality and the Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger on the fight against hunger, food insecurity and poverty; Hip hop: presidential decree recognizing the genre as a Brazilian Cultural reference, establishing national guidelines for valuing hip hop culture;

presidential decree recognizing the genre as a Brazilian Cultural reference, establishing national guidelines for valuing hip hop culture; Amefrican paths: investment of R$4.5 million per year, and R$22.5 million in total, the South-South Exchange Program intends to reach 15 countries over the next 5 years;

investment of R$4.5 million per year, and R$22.5 million in total, the South-South Exchange Program intends to reach 15 countries over the next 5 years; Notice: investment of R$4.4 million in a public call to encourage cultural production, axé economy and agroecology;

investment of R$4.4 million in a public call to encourage cultural production, axé economy and agroecology; Psychosocial care: the government will invest R$8 million in specialized training for those who work in psychosocial care for mothers and family members who are victims of violence.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated at the event that Brazil owes a debt to the black population caused by “white supremacy” since the Portuguese arrival in the country.

“What we have done here today is the payment of a historic debt that white supremacy has built in this country since it was discovered. What we just want is to restore what is a reality of a democratic society”he declared.