IGN has published a gameplay video of Mecha BREAK of the duration of nineteen minutes, taken from the current beta on PC, which seems to demonstrate with the action shooter it sets itself halfway between Gundam and Stellar Blade.

The beautiful protagonist of the game finds herself having to drive a a new model of mech when the base where it is located is attacked by enemy troops, and the robot proves extraordinarily effective in combat.

In the sequences you can see below we witness the introductory phase of the campaign and the first clashes, with the structure of Mecha BREAK which is then consolidated in the form of a sort of hub through which to access various missions.

In terms of mechanics, the experience seems to have drawn heavily from the tradition of the various Japanese arena shootersbut it will be interesting to see what kind of path the developers have imagined in terms of progression.