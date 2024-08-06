IGN has published a gameplay video of Mecha BREAK of the duration of nineteen minutes, taken from the current beta on PC, which seems to demonstrate with the action shooter it sets itself halfway between Gundam and Stellar Blade.
The beautiful protagonist of the game finds herself having to drive a a new model of mech when the base where it is located is attacked by enemy troops, and the robot proves extraordinarily effective in combat.
In the sequences you can see below we witness the introductory phase of the campaign and the first clashes, with the structure of Mecha BREAK which is then consolidated in the form of a sort of hub through which to access various missions.
In terms of mechanics, the experience seems to have drawn heavily from the tradition of the various Japanese arena shootersbut it will be interesting to see what kind of path the developers have imagined in terms of progression.
Tight suits, guns drawn
Announced during The Game Awards 2023 last December, Mecha BREAK It doesn’t have an official release date yet but it is in beta on PC and its debut is planned not only on the Windows platform but also on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
There are still many things to verify first-hand, above all the solidity of the system created for the occasion by the developers of Amazing Seasun, but the premises seem really interesting and it could be a nice surprise for action shooter lovers.
By the way, have you read our special with everything we know about Mecha BREAK?
