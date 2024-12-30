The Association of Prosecutors (AF) regretted this Monday that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, speaks of the State Attorney General as if he were part of his Executive and has criticized that his words “patrimonize an institution that must be autonomous and be removed from political partisanship.

In a statement, the majority association of prosecutors censures Sánchez’s statements from last week, when the president emphasized the “total” confidence of the Executive in “his” attorney general of the State, Álvaro García Ortiz.

“We highlight the possessive. Once again, for the President of the Government, the Public Prosecutor’s Office is not an autonomous institution, with constitutional roots and unrelated to political partisanship, but instead places the Attorney General of the State within the nation’s own Government”assures the AF, before regretting that Sánchez’s words have not had a forceful response from the State Attorney General’s Office itself.

In the opinion of the association, the appropriation that the President of the Government has made is so worrying as “the clamorous silence” as the “only response” of the Prosecutor’s Office.

“We Spaniards suffer from an environment of political polarization conditioned, furthermore, by the existence of a criminal procedure that affects the State Attorney General himself. Without a doubt, at any other time, the words of a president patrimonializing the Attorney General they would have had a strong response of the State Attorney General’s Office itself, expressing its rejection of such interference,” emphasizes the AF, recalling the accusation of García Ortiz for the alleged leak of private data of Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s partner.

On this point, he insists that the public communication of the Attorney General’s Office cannot be “at the service of partisan interests” and considers that in this case it is “necessary” that he speak out to censor Sánchez’s words and defend “without nuances his neutral position and his independence from the Executive.”

“The Public Prosecutor’s Office is not integrated into the Government, but has been constituted in defense of the entire society without distinction and is alien to political movements. The State Attorney General belongs to and is at the service of all of society, not those of the government in power,” the association of prosecutors emphasizes.