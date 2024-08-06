A 36-year-old man died while base jumping from the Piz da Lech via ferrata in Alto Adige. The tragedy occurred late this morning, Tuesday, August 6.

The identity of the victim is not known at this time. We only know that he was a resident of Lombardy.

Base jumping is an extreme sport that involves jumping into the void from various surfaces, natural reliefs, buildings or bridges, and landing using a parachute.

Something evidently went wrong in the 36-year-old’s throw, but the dynamics of what happened are still unclear.

Rescue personnel, local police and Carabinieri intervened on site.

News in progress

