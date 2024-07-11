From January 1 to June 30, 2024, in Italy, “717 cases of measles were reported (24.3 cases per million inhabitants), of which 151 cases in the month of June, a slight increase compared to the 131 cases of the previous month”. This is what emerges from the July 2024 issue of the periodic bulletin ‘Measles & Rubella News’ edited by the national epidemiological surveillance of measles and rubella.

There are 17 Regions and autonomous provinces “that have reported cases since the beginning of the year, of which six (Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, Lazio, Campania, Sicily) have reported a total of 81.6% of cases. The Abruzzo Region recorded the highest incidence (64.6 per million). 89.5% of cases were unvaccinated and a further 5.5% were incompletely vaccinated”, the report underlines.

“The median age of reported cases is 31 years; over half of the cases are unvaccinated adolescents or young adults and a further 23.8% are over 40 years of age. However, the highest incidence was observed in children under 5 years of age and 34 cases were reported in children less than one year of age, too young to be vaccinated. Cases among healthcare workers (55 in 2024) and transmission in healthcare and nosocomial settings were reported. 32.8% of cases developed at least one complication, including 91 cases of pneumonia and one case of encephalitis”, the report concludes.