The arbitration collective has exploded on Wednesday to the events of recent days and They have celebrated a summit in Madrid in which they have analyzed the “alarming and unsustainable situation” that the group lives. At the meeting, referees of all categories have prepared A Public Protest Manifesto shared through the official channels of the RFEF.

“Professional referees and referees of all categories of Spanish football have met in Madrid to analyze the alarming and unsustainable situation that our group lives,” the text pronounced in camera starts by José María Sánchez Martínez on behalf of the group.

The First Division referee adds: “Before an environment of hate and generalized violence against our group, the referees and referees want show that we are more united and strong That ever to develop our professional work, even if it is more difficult to exercise it normally in all fields in Spain. ”

Next, the collective appreciates the “The Professional Backup and Guardianship of the Technical Committee of Referees of the RFEF” in a profession that “would be impossible to exercise” without that work.

“Finally, we reiterate our total and unanimous support to José Luis Munuera Montero, to which we hope to see as soon as possible on the playing land“, Switch in a clear backup gesture to the referee indicated this week.

The break is not discarded

After a statement that reaffirms the unity among Spanish colleges, The fear of a break in the form is still in the air. As newspapers report on Wednesday Brand and Ace, The group studies extreme protest measures to pressure and harassment.

According to both media, this possibility of stopping the competition has been meditated for days, although there is still no unanimous position about it. Thus, as stated Ace, The RFEF would already be working in collaboration with the CTA with the objective that the actions of the members do not reach the elderly.