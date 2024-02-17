Of Health editorial team

This was revealed by a study by the University of Milan and the Higher Institute of Health published in Eurosurveillance. Three of the cases were travel-related. No danger but it is necessary to update the tests to detect all the measles strains in circulation

A new variant of measles has been identified in Italy, which affects molecular tests for diagnosis, making them less sensitive. Since January 2024, 5 five cases of measles have been confirmed in the Metropolitan City of Milan and the surrounding areas in Lombardy, all classified as D8 genotype And considered sporadic as no clear epidemiological link has been found between them. He reveals it a study conducted by the University of Milan, with the Istituto Superiore di Sanit, published on Eurosurveillance.

The travels Three of these cases had a recent travel story: The patients had been to Uzbekistan, Thailand and southern Italy. In particular – explain the researchers – two of these cases, that is, the patients who had traveled to Southern Italy and Thailand, were infected with MeV strains characterized by three mutations previously described by Swiss researchers, coordinated by Francisco Jos Prez-Rodrguez, in a study also published in Eurosurveillance, in the February 1 issue. This study attracted the interest of the team from the University of Milan and the Department of Infectious Diseases of the ISS, which then began the hunt for the same mutations. Finding them also in Italy, in a densely populated area, right on the border with Switzerland. See also Can coffee drunk on an empty stomach be bad for your health?

The mutations The mutations occurred, the Italian researchers explain, in a particular portion of the nucleoprotein, which is the target of rapid tests commonly used by surveillance laboratories. This translates – they underline – into a slight loss of sensitivity of the test. None of the other 614 strains (453 D8 and 161 B3) detected by our laboratory between 2017 (beginning of surveillance activities) and 2023 possessed these mutations. Our results now suggest that measles viruses with mutations detected through Swiss molecular surveillance, they are already circulating in Italyin line with the results obtained by Prez-Rodrguez and colleagues, who reported a local case with travel history to Italy, the researchers note.

Our communication therefore confirms – they conclude – their discovery, reported promptly for to raise awareness on the circulation of a MeV variant that can be detected with reduced sensitivity by many diagnostic tests. And it reports that this variant is spreading. important update tests promptly — they recommend — to detect all currently circulating MeV strains. See also Women have more sex if their partner collaborates (and cleans) around the house

Corriere della Sera also on Whatsapp. sufficient click here to subscribe to the channel and always be updated.