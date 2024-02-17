PF investigates alleged actions to keep Jair Bolsonaro in the Presidency; former president is targeted

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), said they are “blunt” evidence that there was an attempted coup d'état during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The former president is being investigated by the PF (Federal Police) Tempus Veritatis operation, which is investigating a plan to keep him in the Presidency of the Republic.

“Looking at all the content brought here, it's not the video alone, or the messages. The entire work is quite clear that there was an attempted coup”, declared Leite to the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo in an interview published this Saturday (17.Feb.2024).

The PF is investigating a meeting in July 2022, which brought together at least 30 members of Bolsonaro's administration and discussed an alleged coup attempt. Find out who was present here.

The meeting was being recorded. The confidentiality of the video was overturned by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) on February 9. The recording was seized from a computer belonging to Bolsonaro's former aide-de-camp, Mauro Cid. Watch the full meeting here.

On February 8, the PF carried out 33 search and seizure warrants, 4 preventive arrest warrants and 48 alternative measures against the former president and his supporters. Bolsonaro's passport was seized and is with the Federal Police. The defense requests the return of the document.

On Monday (Feb 12), Bolsonaro called supporters to a demonstration on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, to defend himself against “all charges” that has suffered in recent months. At least 84 deputies, 2 governors and other politicians have already confirmed their presence.

“In a democracy it is legitimate to do any act, but the accusations are very serious”, said Leite.