Exist, how do you actually do that? Breathe, look, listen, live, in an era in which there is less and less room for religion and meaning. “A world in which you can have groceries delivered with one touch on your phone,” says actor Nick Offerman (known from the HBO series The Last of Us), “Very few people still know how to make something themselves.” With host Krista Tippett, the actor and woodworker discusses how working with your hands fuels a love for nature, and which teacher made him look at ‘normal people’ with admiration. The conversation is a typical episode of the wildly popular meaning podcast On Beingfull of poetry, spirituality and an infectious love for the planet.

