Not all women want to be mothers, and today more than ever young women say that the reproduce is not in their plansThat is why the video of a young woman who gives her reasons for not bringing babies into this world has become popular on the internet.

Despite the fact that there have always been women who do not have a maternal instinct, many times they had no choice but to create a family, especially since there were no birth controls, in addition to be forced to have children.

Fortunately, times have changed, and today it is easier for women not to get pregnant or simply make the decision not to have children and focus on other things.

Such is the case of a girl who has attracted attention on virtual platforms in the last few hours after openly expressing that she does not want to be a mother, while giving her reasons.

It was through the social network TikTok where an Internet user published a video in which she explained the reasons why does not want to get pregnantrevealing that, among other things, he doesn’t like babies.

“Neither others, nor their own, nor relatives, nor anything. I don’t like babies. I don’t like when they cry, I don’t tolerate them, I’m not interested,” commented the tiktoker.

According to the young woman, another of the reasons why she does not want to be a mother, in addition to not liking infants, is that He has a bad mood and, added to that, he has no patiencea must have with kids.

“I feel that people talk to children like fools… And I don’t see myself in that ‘mood’. I’m not interested. I did it wrong. Every time I tried it, it went wrong, ”she pointed out.

For his part, he explained that he wants spend the money you earn on her and not on supporting someone else. Likewise, he maintained that another compelling reason for not being a mother is childbirth, considering that it is traumatic.

“I don’t know how to take care of anyone. Just my dog.” “I don’t know how to take care of myself. I do anything. I’m a mess. Imagine me with a baby. I killed him in a second,” she added.

Finally, the young woman indicated that another of the reasons why she would not have a baby is the disgusted by cleaning poopmaking it clear that motherhood is definitely not for her.