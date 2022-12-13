McLaren announces that they will design ‘futuristic’ supercars together with Lockheed Martin Skunk Works. Lockheed’s brilliant SW division was responsible for the ‘Darkstar’, the hypersonic fighter jet concept featured in the film Top Gun: Maverick. The one you see here at the McLaren Artura. You also know Lockheed from the F22 fighter jet, just to name a few.

With this collaboration, Lockheed wants to transfer its knowledge and skills to the world of cars. At present, the company primarily works for the United States military and intelligence services. According to Lockheed itself, the jet fighter helps builder with “a futuristic design methodology.” You would say that designing a supercar does not have to be aerospace science.

McLaren and the jet fighter builder Top Gun are working together

Darren Goddard, chief technical officer at McLaren, said: “We hope this is the start of a long and close partnership that will benefit our customers over the long term.” Among other things, they want to use Lockheed’s software to design cars. These would work more accurately and faster than traditional design methods.

It is not yet known when we will see a McLaren with the jet fighter builder’s design for the first time. For now we will have to make do with the image of the McLaren Artura in front of Tom Cruise’s fighter jet, aka Lieutenant Pete Mitchell. Let’s just hope that annoying Cruise doesn’t fly by when the designers want to sip their coffee.