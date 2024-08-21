The chase begins again

TO Zandvoort Formula 1 will return to the track after the long and deserved summer break. Three of the last four GPs have been won by Mercedes, but all eyes in Holland will be on challenge between Red Bull and McLaren which is making the race for the 2024 Constructors’ World Championship title particularly intriguing.

In fact, since Miami (where Lando Norris also won the GP) the Woking team has obtained more points than Red Bull in seven of eight races – the only exception was the Spanish Grand Prix – managing to reduce the gap from 115 to 42 points. A recovery of 9.1 points per weekend that has allowed the team led by Andrea Stella to become the first candidate to snatch from Red Bull a crown that they have held in Milton Keynes since 2022.

42 points to recover in 10 GPs and 3 Sprints

With 10 rounds still to go (10 GPs and 3 Sprint races) it is easy to calculate the average points that Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will have to keep to grab the title reserved for teams: recovering 4.2 points per weekend the two teams would arrive tied at the end of the year. Since the points in F1 are obviously integers, we can say that the McLaren will have to recover at least 4 points per round on Red Bull to then show up in Abu Dhabi in the wake of its rivals.

If this were the case, in fact, the papaya team would arrive at the final race of the season with only six points behind Red Bull: at that point, a first and third place at Yas Marina would be enough to give the British team its first Constructors’ title since 1998. Given the trend that accompanied the teams’ summer break, the one awaiting McLaren seems to be anything but an impossible task to complete.