The marriage between Lando Norris and McLarencelebrated in 2019 – the year in which the English driver made his F1 debut – officially renewed his promises: on the eve of the next world championship, the 22-year-old from Bristol signed a contract extension with the Woking team, which will expire in 2025 with no exit clauses, neither for him nor for McLaren. In this way, Norris will compete for another four seasons at the wheel of the historic British team, with which he won five total podiums and a pole position in last year’s Russian GP, ​​where he touched his first career victory. A brilliant performance that had materialized just a few months after another renewal with McLaren, which took place over the weekend of the Monaco GP. Since then, thanks to other outstanding performances, several teams had tried to advance offers of engagement to Daniel Ricciardo’s young and smiling teammate, all returned to the sender.

In this regard, the same driver confirmed that he had discussed with his team principal, Andreas Seidlof these specific ‘advances’ from other teams, however, used as an additional tool to strengthen their relationship with McLaren: “Whenever such proposals arose – said Lando Norris in a media session dedicated to the announcement as reported by the British newspaper racefans.net – I used to go to Andreas to have a little conversation about what our future would be like. There have been little contacts with other teams, there is no point in lying about thisbut nothing serious “. Promoted by McLaren as a reserve driver in 2017, Norris has since experienced all of the team’s rebuilding projects implemented by CEO Zak Brown, including the installation of a new wind tunnel within the McLaren Technology Center: “All of this serves to create a mutual trust between me and the team in the long term – he added – which can benefit both of us. I see it as a benefit in terms of performance and motivation for the mechanics, for the engineers, for all the staff at the MTC. So if I want to find every bit of performance, all of them are included in this search. This is another opportunity for me to confirm my commitment to the team, and for them to confirm it to me, knowing that I am here to stay and to continue to progress with them. I think it’s a great thing for the team: I’m convinced of it, and I also want to be a motivator for everyone“.

In conclusion, Norris finally turned his attention to the immediate future, towards a season 2022 which will include many technical-regulatory newswhich do not worry the number 4: “For the next four years there will be a considerable commitment on my part to carry out the plans set with the team – he remarked – especially starting this year, in which we enter this new era of cars and regulations. There may be a risk that some teams may take a leap forward, while we don’t, but I don’t think that’s something to worry about. I am confident in the potential of the team, and I believe that we will still be able to play a good season. Whatever happens, however, does not mean that we may be in trouble for the next five or ten years. If we ever run into problems, in the next two and three years, when we have the wind tunnel up and running, we can make the progress we need. I am confident that we will be able to return permanently to the top of the rankingeven beyond what we achieved in 2021 ″.