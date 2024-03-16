Currently, most games for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S offer multiple display options. Usually, this means that it is possible to give a preference to a game to run at 60fps or have a 4K resolution. A title that will not follow this trend will be Dragon's Dogma 2, which completely eliminates this division to offer a similar experience to all players.

Through an interview with GameInformer, Hideaki Itsuno, director of this installment, has confirmed that Dragon's Dogma 2 will not have a visual performance or display option. Instead, The game does not have a frame rate limit, and the team's goal is to provide an experience greater than 30fps. This is what he said about it:

“The game has an unlimited frame rate. Our goal is to reach around 30fps or more. That's also for consoles. There are some features you can turn on and off, but there aren't multiple sets of options you can change at once. But yes, the frame rate will not be limited for all consoles.”

While this may be a disappointment to more than one, Let's remember that programming two visual modes is something that can affect the performance of an experience. This is something we saw recently with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which presents a couple of problems when choosing the option that provides 60fps. In this way, Capcom is trying to find a point that can satisfy the public and not affect Dragon's Dogma 2.

Best of all, we won't have to wait long to see this game in action, since Dragon's Dogma 2 will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on March 22, 2024. On related topics, this is the price of Dragon's Dogma 2. Likewise, a demo for this title is now available.

Editor's Note:

In a perfect world, all current games would run at 4K and 60fps, or 4K and 30fps, depending on the game. However, not everyone has this option. In this way, it is good to see that there are studies that commit to a single vision and technical performance.

Via: GameInformer