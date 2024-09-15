‘Fined’ party

The weekend of the McLaren In Baku, the race ended not only with Oscar Piastri’s victory, but also with Lando Norris’ comeback and the first place regained in the Constructors’ standings for the first time in the last decade, also with a ‘small’ fine of 5 thousand euros.

Too much chaos in the pit lane

The sanction was decided by the race stewards to punish the members of the Papaya team, guilty of having moved too early towards the parc-fermé to go and celebrate Piastri’s arrival. Probably due to the entrance of the Virtual Safety Car, which froze the positions a lap and a half before the checkered flag, the McLaren ‘clan’ started to move along the pit-lane too early, creating confusion in the pit lane.

The press release

“The stewards have listened to the team representative and have examined the video evidence. Although it is not unusual for team personnel to move towards the parc fermé area before the end of the race – we read in the press release – McLaren had team members and equipment inside the pit lane while other teams were still making pit stops, thus creating a potentially dangerous condition”. But this fine certainly won’t spoil the mood in Woking.