“The ‘Let’s color Italy green’ initiative is a strong and clear signal to say that we will never give up in the fight against ALS. Green represents our determination, it is the color of hope for a better life for people affected by this terrible disease.” This was stated by Fulvia Massimelli, national president of Aisla, the Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association, on the occasion of the celebrations for the 17th National ALS Day, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, promoted by Aisla, which includes, in addition to the lighting of municipalities and monuments, numerous initiatives to support patients and families.