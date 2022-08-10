Conor McGregor mocked Islam Makhachev

Irish mixed martial artist (MMA) Conor McGregor in his Twitter mocked the Russian Islam Makhachev.

The athlete posted a picture showing a male leg with a nipple on the lower leg. “When your parents are also cousins. These are the Makhachevs,” McGregor wrote.

Makhachev won ten consecutive victories in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The Russian has repeatedly spoken about his readiness to fight for the championship title. He trained for a long time with Khabiom Nurmagomedov.

McGregor has not competed in the UFC since the summer of 2021. Then in the third fight against Dustin Poirier, he suffered a broken leg and lost by technical knockout. The Irishman was the organization’s lightweight and featherweight champion.