The multiple award-winning actor Kevin Costner is the protagonist of ‘McFarland, USA’, a film based on real events that is about an athletics coach who directs the team of a Latin community in the United States. This drama, which was made to inspire the public due to the story of improvement it captures, was directed by the New Zealander Niki Carowho also led productions such as ‘Anne with an E’, ‘Mulan’ and others.

If you want to know how to watch the film, which is suitable for all audiences, in this note we will tell you all the details about it. Purpose? Relive the plot full of struggle and overcoming.

When was ‘McFarland, USA’ released?

The film, whose main song, ‘Together’, was performed by Juanes, It was released in all theaters on February 20, 2015.. In this film, Costner plays Jim Whitea school coach who accepted a job in a low-income Latino community, where he meets the athletics team, whom he prepares to compete in a state championship.

Where to watch ‘McFarland, USA’ ONLINE?

‘McFarland, USA’a film that has a total duration of 129 minutes (that is, 2 hours and 9 minutes) can be seen worldwide on the platform Disney+since it is an original production of the developer.

Additionally, if you do not have an account with the streaming service or do not wish to subscribe to it, you can also acquire the film by purchasing its DVD, Blu-ray or digital version through the film’s official website.

Besides, ‘McFarland, USA’ It is also available for purchase or rental on other platforms, such as Google Play, Amazon Video, Apple TV+ or Rakuten TV, on which the price can vary between 4 and 15 US dollars, depending on the country where you are from.

How to watch ‘McFarland, USA’ ONLINE and FREE?

However, if you wish to see ‘McFarland, USA’ ONLINE and completely FREE, you can access YouTube, where several users have uploaded the complete film in good resolution. Another alternative is to access pages such as Cuevana, PelisPlus, Repelis, among others, but, as they are platforms dedicated to the unauthorized projection of audiovisual material, you will have to use them at your own risk.

The film had a budget of $17 million and grossed nearly $46 million. Photo: Walt Disney Studios See also "Lightyear" in theaters: does the spin-off of "Toy story" have post-credit scenes?

What is ‘McFarland, USA’ about?

“’McFarland’ tells the story of an athletic coach who does his best to try to rebuild a high school team in a small California town. Through energetic motivation, the instructor manages to stimulate the skill, competitiveness and development of the students who make up the team,” begins the synopsis of the film.

“The group of young athletes, led by this outstanding coach, will have to face numerous physical and social obstacles throughout their journey and evolution. The ability of the team’s trainer to improve will serve as an inspiration to all members of the team, who after a hard journey will see their effort and dedication rewarded,” concludes the Sensacine review.

What is the cast of ‘McFarland, USA’?