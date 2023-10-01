Ukraine, agreement against shutdown is launched. But Zelensky remains increasingly marginalized: is this the end of the war?

The USA they are safe and this year too the most powerful state in the world averts the administrative impasse (fifteen million salaries of employees and soldiers were at risk) due to the failure to approve the budget law but Ukraine is in trouble. Indeed the agreement laboriously achieved by Congress between Democrats and Republicans cuts out as much as 6.2 billion of dollars of aid that Biden had asked for from the US Congress (House of Representatives and Senate) to help Kiev in the war against Russia.

But the real cold showeror rather frozen, has arrived for Kiev from the words of the Republican speaker in the chamber Kevin McCarthy who has always accused the US President of “writing blank checks to Volodymyr Zelensky”. This time he took it further: “Russia made a mistake but we must identify a plan, a strategy regarding aid to Kiev. And the White House must share it with us.”

Therefore, the Republicans are asking for a “floor” or rather a “strategy” for exiting the war and they no longer want to give “non-repayable” dollars. An epochal change in American foreign policy, especially in light of the vertical drop in the polls of Joe Biden which is well distanced from Donald Trump for next year’s US presidential elections.

That the funding situation for Ukraine has come to an end critical point this is further demonstrated by the fact that the Undersecretary of Defense, Michael McCord, wrote a letter to the leader of the minority dem in the House, Hakeem Jeffries, warning that “the Department has exhausted almost all available funding for security assistance for Ukraine” . A warning that came shortly before the approval of the pact in the US Congress.

On the other hand, the Democrats had to choose between their own federal administrative employees and soldiers and help to Zelensky and to a war that American public opinion increasingly feels is not theirs. The same course followed the historic war in Vietnam which did not end well for the Americans. And Biden’s posthumous declarations, “Kiev can count on us” (without money, ed.), now have the stigma of mockery.

It must also be taken into account that within the Republican party there is a fierce Trumpian component of 21 rebels, called MAGA (Make America Great Again), who instead did not want to make any agreement with the Democrats. That Zelensky is in great difficulty is certainly nothing new. The Allies are tired of fighting for a war that is not theirs and which is costing a lot in money but also in electoral consensus.

Already there Poland and the Romania and finally also the Slovakiaall former states Warsaw Pact, are showing signs of intolerance towards Kiev, but Meloni also “dropped” Biden after the “pizza in New York” episode. Now it is the US itself that is trying to unload the Ukrainian comedian who is so eager to provoke a Third World War, perhaps a Nuclear one, to save himself from the corruption trials that the conflict has so far prevented.

In fact, only the prestigious liberal newspaper did not go unnoticed The Washington Postasked why Zelensky prevaricate on democratic elections. He plays dumb and hides behind legal quibbles such as that “everyone must vote” (and that the war would not allow it), that he would not have “the money”, that there would be dangers that majority did not reconfirm it (sic) and, that – we add – obviously all the bureaucrats (and the corrupt) want to preserve the status quo. For many Ukrainians in fact, including Zelenskywar is a formidable business.

