It will only be mandatory from Saturday, but McDonald’s customers have already noticed in recent days that they have to pay a surcharge on plastic packaging. 25 cents on a cup of drink and 5 cents on a bowl of sauce. “You’re getting screwed,” says someone online. But the fast food chain calls the introduction of the surcharge such a job that it requires five days of ‘practice’.

