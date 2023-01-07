COLPISA Saturday, January 7, 2023, 07:27



The Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has been elected this Saturday morning as Speaker of the House of Representatives after having obtained the majority support of the Republicans in the fifteenth ballot.

The California congressman has obtained 216 votes, two less than the majority established at 218, but they have been enough after six congressmen have voted “present” abstaining from casting a vote and thus reducing the total number of votes to reach a majority.

The four days of voting have paralyzed the activity of the House of Representatives and generated a legislative crisis unprecedented in more than 150 years, all this after differences have flourished between various factions of the Republican Party.

With very little margin for error, McCarthy, who aspired to assert the small Republican majority in the House of Representatives given the 222 seats the party won in the midterm elections, has only been able to win after 15 votes.