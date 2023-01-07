Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Saturday 7 January 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Saturday 7 January 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, day of great peace and serenity. You are in harmony with yourself and with the world around you, and that alone is worth a lot. The holidays are over, so take care of your body and fitness again, which has been a bit precarious lately. You will see that the mind will also benefit from it.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, you resolve conflicts and arguments with your partner. It’s not worth arguing with the whole world. You will see that then you will feel better, first of all with yourself. Try to resolve any conflicts and the negative consequences of your grumpy attitude.

Twins

Dear Gemini, these days you have a very proactive attitude. Everyone is the architect of their own destiny, and by doing so you will attract a lot of luck. During this time, don’t neglect some healthy physical activity. Avoid sudden changes in temperature that could cause some ailments.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, conflicts will not be lacking in this period. Try to maintain a healthy detachment from the world around you, you will see that you will feel better, first of all with yourself. Indeed, the main focus in this phase is your well-being.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday January 7, 2023), luck is on your side and this is an excellent starting point. However, avoid running into complex and risky situations. Take care of your body and health, which should never be neglected.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, a new phase in your life is beginning: there will be many changes, and the area most involved will be the sentimental one. New encounters can reserve something really special. Be optimistic and have just a little more patience.

Weight scale

Dear Libra, new projects can start as soon as possible. Give vent to your ideas and innermost feelings. The results will be impressive. You are working a lot on your self-esteem and on the need to get back in shape after a few too many mistakes during the Christmas period. Hard commitment and sacrifices always give their good results.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, you can give the best of yourself because you have an energy and desire to do something out of the ordinary. Push hard on the accelerator. With your imagination you can change the world around you. But first you have to change yourself.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you can achieve your goals and push the accelerator. Your life is linear and well-routed, but you must always aim for the best and personal growth. If you’ve overindulged in food and alcohol during the holidays, now is the time to get back in shape.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorn, it is the period of your birthday and therefore also of taking stock of your life, especially for those who make a round figure. Dedicate this day to yourself and to a period of strong reflection. Keep your feet on the ground and you will see that everything will be fine: the important thing is knowing how to separate reality from dream.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Saturday 7 January 2023), a very positive period continues for you, so ambitious results will not be long in coming. With the right spirit of initiative, great things will be seen and already this weekend you will have proof of it.

Fish

Dear Pisces, you need to rest and recharge your batteries if you want to have the energy to achieve great things. You can only have the right relaxation by surrounding yourself with the closest people. Follow your heart and you will not be disappointed. Instinct always pays off.

