The relationship between Kylian Mbappé and the PSG people right now is not the best. It is true that the player was relocated to the squad after Neymar’s departure and Luis Enrique’s team’s poor start to the tournament, however, the sheikhs and the star of the France team did not smooth things over in the slightest. They have only made a truce to get along so that the player was on the field, this being the best for both parties.
More news on the transfer market
The reality is that the summer has been very hard for both parties, although the relationship does not appear to be broken, it is a fact that it is more than touched, one bad move and it will end up on the ground waiting to know who is the most affected. . This is why both the footballer and the team management avoid contact with each other, because the reality is that there is little to talk about between them, since nothing in Kylian’s mind has changed.
Sources in Paris report that the PSG people have not attempted the slightest approach with the Frenchman to discuss the issue of renewing his contract, as it would be a move lacking logic since they understand that at least today nothing in the footballer’s mind has changed. His idea is to leave as a free agent in the summer and close his signing with Real Madrid, something that could well change as the months go by, but which now looks like a fixed and safe route.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Mbappés #plans #PSG #summer