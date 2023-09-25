Rade Krunic out of action for at least a month, if not more. The Bosnian, a regular in Pioli’s squad, suffered an injury to his right hamstring in the match against Verona, which they won 1-0. He will be re-evaluated in ten days, but will not see the field for at least 5 or 6 games. One of Yacine Adli or Tijjani Reijnders will play in his place. This is the official note from Milan: “Today Rade Krunic underwent instrumental tests which highlighted a lesion of the right hamstring. He will be re-evaluated in 10 days”.