Pioli will have to do without the Bosnian director until after the October break. One of Adli or Reijnders will play in his place
Rade Krunic out of action for at least a month, if not more. The Bosnian, a regular in Pioli’s squad, suffered an injury to his right hamstring in the match against Verona, which they won 1-0. He will be re-evaluated in ten days, but will not see the field for at least 5 or 6 games. One of Yacine Adli or Tijjani Reijnders will play in his place. This is the official note from Milan: “Today Rade Krunic underwent instrumental tests which highlighted a lesion of the right hamstring. He will be re-evaluated in 10 days”.
Krunic has always been a Pioli loyalist. With Bennacer out of action due to injury until at least January 2024, the Rossoneri coach had entrusted him with the keys to the midfield. In these first 5 outings of the season he almost always achieved a pass. On October 7th he will turn 30. He boasts 130 appearances and 3 goals for the Rossoneri. In addition to him and Bennacer, against Cagliari Milan will also have to give up Kalulu and Calabria, as well as obviously Caldara (three months out).
