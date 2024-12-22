Kylian Mbappé scored again, and there are now four consecutive games, against Sevillain a match in which he also assisted Brahim to close an outstanding performance as leader of Real Madrid’s attack and win the favor of the demanding Santiago Bernabéu crowd.

“I think that now we know each other better because when I arrived the team changed many things. Now, as the coach has said, The adaptation is over, I feel very good in the team and you can see on the field that I play better with the others and that the whole team plays much better,” he said on Real Madrid TV.

“I can do a lot more, I have a lot more in my legs but in the last few games I have played better. The Bilbao game did good things for me because I hit rock bottom, I missed a penalty and it was the moment to see that I have to give my all for this shirt and play with personality“he added.

Mbappé praised Real Madrid’s play, especially in the first half against Sevilla, and the beauty of the four goals.

“I’m sure we played very well today, we have improved a lot. It was difficult, because playing against Sevilla is always difficult and even more so because After the trip to Qatar we were a little tired. We gave everything in the first half from the beginning, we played very well, we scored good goals always playing in the opposite field. The Madridistas are delighted with today’s match, so are we“he acknowledged.

“A day before the game we always shoot bombs. I scored it and Fede also scored another great goal, the third and fourth are collective actions. I think people really liked the goals today“he added.





Finally, he made wishes for the new year. “I ask for good things for all Real Madrid fans in 2025, good things personally which is the important thing and as a player many titles, many games like today and enjoying like today.