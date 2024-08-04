The featherweight started his new international tour ‘Éxodo Tour 2024’where she is promoting her new album of the same name and with which she plans to visit several countries around the world, including Mexico, where she was born.

A few days ago, the Mexican singer announced that the next September 18th and 19th will be presented at the Sport’s palace from Mexico City, although the prices have left everyone speechless, since at the moment only Tickets over $7,500 Mexican pesos.

Pre-sale of tickets has already begun, although only the seats in front of the stage are available for purchase, that is, the ‘Track’ section, from where you can see Peso Pluma up close, however, its cost is nothing more and nothing less than $7,545 pesos including service charge.

Peso Pluma concert tickets in Mexico are available On sale at Ticketmasterbut its cost has sparked mixed opinions. To the surprise of many, there are still plenty of tickets left to buy and that means demand is not that high.

Tickets for Peso Pluma’s concert in Mexico cost more than $7,500 pesos and he has not achieved many sales

It is worth remembering that last year Peso Pluma also performed in Mexico, but at the Foro Sol, now Estadio Seguros GNP, where the last days of sales showed the low sales of tickets for the show.

The Mexican singer later boasted that his live show had been a resounding success and all the tickets had been sold, unleashing all kinds of reactions among his fans.

For now, we can only wait to find out more news about the new concert that Peso Pluma will offer in Mexico and various parts of the world.

