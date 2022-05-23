Mbappé insists on taking the pardon away. He talks as if he were a child in love with real Madrid, but to which my parents have not let me go with you. It seems incredible that a 23-year-old boy with such a well-furnished head is so naive that Madridistas are going to believe this allegedly neo-Madridista tearful speech. If you really wanted to play for Real Madrid, don’t sign with PSGyou say to the tempting mega offers crossed between qatar and the french republicyou talk to mom and make it very clear to her that you are 23 years old and you decide your future And of course you fulfill your longing since you were a child with personality and firmness. But the easy thing is to cling to your supposedly Parisian dreams, which just a year ago mattered less than nothing. A year ago you asked PSG to let you go to Madrid because it was actually what you wanted. But among the mega-millionaire promises coming from qatarbetween the personal promises of Sarkozy and Macron that have fascinated you by the feeling of having power as if you were a great politician and between the feeling of feeling like the sports director of the PSG and despite being a simple footballer, no matter how good you are, all this has led you to a garden in which there is only one conclusion: to be the most millionaire player in the world but at the same time the most limited in sports. The Ballon d’Or and the Champions League are further from you than ever, Kylian. I’m sorry for you. Three more years await you in your golden cage. And Madrid, forget it. The postman at the Bernabéu never calls three times…