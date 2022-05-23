A Russian diplomat says he feels ‘ashamed’ of his country

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Session of the UN Human Rights Council, in Geneva (Switzerland) (archive photo).
The official resigned on Monday from his position at the United Nations.
May 23, 2022, 09:32 AM
A Russian diplomat based in Geneva and opposed to the war against Ukraine resigned his post, and stated, in a letter made public, that “he had never” felt so “ashamed” of his country”.
Boris Bondarevadviser to the Permanent Representation of Russia to the UN in Geneva, He sent an email to his fellow diplomats announcing his decision.n, which was revealed by the NGO UN Watch and confirmed by various diplomatic sources.
The aggressive war unleashed by Putin against Ukraine is perhaps the most serious crime against the Russian people
“The aggressive war unleashed by Putin against Ukraine, and indeed against the Western world, is not only a crime against the Ukrainian people, but also, perhaps, the most serious crime against the Russian people.“, Says the letter, published by the Dutch ambassador Robert Gabrielse, accompanied by the message “Brave!”.
The resignation, which according to several sources is not the first of a Russian diplomat for the same reasonshe should encourage other colleagues to follow his example, said UN Watch director Hillel Neuer.
“The United States, the United Kingdom and the EU should lead the free world and create a program to encourage more Russian diplomats to defect, offering protection and financial security and a place to settle for these diplomats and their families,” he added.
AFP
