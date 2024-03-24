Last February, Mbappé, 25 years old, informed his club of his intention to leave at the end of the season.

A close source said at the time: “The terms of departure must still be fully agreed upon,” and the club and Mbappé will announce the matter officially “when everything is completed in the coming months.”

Mbappe, who joined the French capital team in 2017, coming from Monaco, had extended his contract in 2022 until 2024, but last summer he refused to activate a clause allowing him to stay another year at the Parc des Princes.

A date to decide on his next destination

According to what was reported by the French newspaper “L'Equipe”, Mbappe told “Telefoot” that he intends to announce his decision before the Euro Championship.

Kylian said: “People will know my future before the Euro Championship. I am very calm about it. I will go to the tournament with peace of mind and the certainty of wanting to do great things.”

The French striker added: “My future is no longer a big topic at Paris Saint-Germain. No one talks to me about it anymore.”

Many reports stated that Mbappe has already reached an agreement with Real Madrid to carry his shirt next season.

Germany will host the UEFA Euro 2024 during the period between June 14 and July 14.