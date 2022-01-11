The French attacker of Paris Saint Germain has received an unpleasant comment by means of a vandalism in Bondy. The city where he was born has a mural made by Nike, which has appeared painted with the message “Mbappé, you are dead.”
Kylian Mbappé still does not extend his contract with the Parc des Princes beyond the summer, which has allowed him to negotiate with other clubs if he wishes for days. In the French capital there is fear of the possible departure of the child prodigy, linked especially to Real Madrid, and even begins to receive threats or unpleasant comments as has happened on this occasion.
The town of Bondy (5.47 square kilometers), in the Ile-de-France region and sandwiched between the north and the center of the country, has the footballer as the best-known celebrity of those born there. Nike, who is in charge of dressing him, decided to give him a mural in the place where he spent his childhood on the occasion of his 21st birthday, in December 2019.
This work has recently appeared painted with a threat to the life of the player to see that it remains unrenewed with the Parisians. Contempt does not come only from those who believe that he will not continue, but from those who wish him not to, something that forced the player to defend a sick girl who asked him to continue in the Park of the Princes.
The future of the French footballer will remain uncertain for a few weeks, perhaps months, until he decides if his time at Paris Saint Germain ends after five seasons with the team since he arrived from AS Monaco. Until then, the goal will remain to be eligible for all possible titles. At the moment, Ligue 1 is leading with an 11-point margin and the team is in the second round of the Coupe de France and the Champions League.
