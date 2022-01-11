The president of Kazakhstan, Kasim-Zhomart Tokáyev, announced this Tuesday before the deputies of Parliament that the situation in the country is now stabilized after 10 days of protests, has appointed Aliján Smaílov prime minister, announced the end of the influence of his predecessor, former President Nursultan Nazarbayev, and has terminated the military mission of the countries of the Organization of the Collective Security Treaty (ODKB in its acronym in Russian), Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan, whose troops, According to Tokáyev, they will begin to leave the republic this Thursday.

The Kazakh president dismissed the Executive on January 5 with the intention of quelling protests that began on January 2 because of the rise in the prices of liquefied gas and appointed Smailov to replace Askar Mamín. The new head of government now has three weeks to reshape the Cabinet and draw up a program.

“The ODKB peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan was successfully completed, the gradual withdrawal of forces will begin on January 13,” Tokayev said today in his speech to legislators broadcast on the Jabar-24 channel. In his words, the Russian troops and the rest of the members of the bloc “will not take more than 10 days to complete the withdrawal.” The head of state assured that “the peak phase of the antiterrorist operation has ended, the situation in all regions is stable.” He declared that “if we had not requested the help of the ODKB, we could have lost control over Almatí”, the main economic center of the country and the epicenter of the unrest. Something that, according to him, “would in turn have caused the loss of control over the rest of Kazakhstan.”

Tokáyev repeated what he said already on Monday in the telematic meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and the rest of the leaders of the ODKB member states that “it was professionals who prepared the seizure of power and, given that It was an armed aggression by international terrorism against our country. We had to appeal to our ODKB partners to send a peacekeeping contingent, ”a proposal that the president himself made on January 6.

The next day, the most numerous troops, especially the Russian ones, began to arrive in Kazakhstan. The Kazakh leader on Monday put the total number of ODKB soldiers arriving in his country from abroad at 2,300 troops, whose deployment was reported to have been completed last Sunday with the main mission of “protecting military, state and socially significant facilities, but without participating in operations aimed at eliminating the resistance of the rioters. ‘

For the first time, Tokáyev today referred to Nazarbayev, using his title, “Elbasy” (leader of the Nation). He said that “around the Elbasy appeared a group of very profitable companies and very rich people, even by international standards,” alluding to the families of his three daughters and many other close associates. “The Government will have to determine this range of companies and agree with them the amount of annual contributions to social funds,” announced the president in what appears to be a firm determination to limit the privileges of the former president’s environment.

Tokáyev called today to develop a program that leads to an increase in the income of the population and to modernize the tax system to make it “fairer.” In his opinion, it was the big businessmen “who received the greatest amount of benefits from the economic growth of Kazakhstan.” The top Kazakh leader also spoke about plans to reform the country’s security system, “increasing the units of the Police and the Army (…) and avoiding the formation of groups and cells of religious extremism to avoid further disturbances.”

The new prime minister has been commissioned to prepare “an action program ·” in the next three weeks, “which will be discussed in a meeting with the new ministers in early February. The Kazakh police today reported the arrest in the 10 days of protests of almost 10,000 people.