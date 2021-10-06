Counterorder? Maybe, who knows, it can be. Certainly what seemed more or less carved in stone, that is Mbappé’s farewell to Paris at the end of the season for Madrid (white bank), is no longer so sure. The story is strange because it was the person concerned who clarified his Spanish project, but now his mother is shuffling the cards heavily. Assuming that, before making certain statements, he talked to his son.

Fayza Lamari in fact spoke thus in an interview with Le Parisien: “We are currently talking with the PSG about a possible renewal and everything is going well. Last Monday I also talked about it with Leonardo, I don’t know if we will find a solution, but certainly Kylian will give his best to win the Champions League. He needs to feel happy, otherwise he would also be able to end his career and sometimes he even tells us so, but with Kylian everything can change overnight ”. Here, perhaps this last part is the most likely, certainly more likely than the hypothesis that Kylian hangs up his shoes. It should also be emphasized that in the events concerning the number 7 of the PSG, there are always a lot of words and decidedly shouted. “In the summer I wanted to go to Real, I had already made my decision and I had thought about it very well,” he said recently to L’Equipe, while the fresh clashes between Perez and Leonardo must be remembered. Now Mom enters the scene: we will see the turn that this negotiation will take.