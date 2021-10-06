More than 150 asylum seekers in Ter Apel were forced to sleep on Red Cross stretchers during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, because no beds were available in the emergency shelter. The COA (Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers) will let you know on Wednesday NRC. The emergency solution is a direct result of the full reception locations throughout the country. According to the COA, it is still unclear whether asylum seekers will also have to sleep on stretchers in the coming days.

Asylum seekers in the Netherlands usually first go to Ter Apel, a place in Groningen, where they register with the Immigration and Naturalization Service (IND). People who have not yet registered at the end of the day end up in night shelters. It was full last night, so asylum seekers couldn’t get a bed.

Meanwhile, a military barracks in the Gelderse Harskamp will remain open longer than originally planned, for a maximum of 750 asylum seekers. The intention was that the reception location would close on October 4, but due to the emergency situation, it was decided otherwise. In August, the opening of the reception centers sparked protests in Harskamp. Residents were outraged, shouting slogans like “own people first.” The police eventually had to intervene. At the time, 800 asylum seekers were unexpectedly received in the village. This time, the municipal council did talk to the Harskamp Village Council.

After a previous closure, the defense site at the Marine Etablissement in Amsterdam will be used again as a shelter for 300 asylum seekers. In a letter The outgoing State Secretary for Justice and Security Ankie Broekers-Knol (VVD) wrote to the House of Representatives that both locations will be deployed until the end of October at the latest.

The shortage at reception locations is also related to the high housing shortage in the Netherlands. Currently, 11,000 so-called status holders reside in asylum seekers’ centres, who actually have to leave the reception centers but cannot find a home. Yesterday, the COA already confirmed that they are approaching dozens of hotels and holiday parks to serve as temporary shelters for asylum seekers.