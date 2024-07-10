France was eliminated in the semi-finals of Euro 2024 against Spain and the team’s superstar, Kylian Mbappéis already focusing on his new challenge: his presentation and debut with the Real Madrid. The player has already decided which number he will wear with the Spanish team.

After years of uncertainty between Real Madrid, PSG and Kylian Mbappé The intention to sign the French player to play in the Spanish league has brought him to the beginning of his career as a new player for the Whites, and he will have the number of a former colleague in the French national team on his back.

Mbappé’s presentation with Real Madrid

Next Tuesday, July 16th, the presentation of the new Real Madrid player will take place, and he will surely excite the fans with the expectations of his performance in Spain. At 5 pm Colombian time he will greet the fans at the Santiago Bernabéu, which has a capacity for 81,000 people.

Aware of the excitement and expectations of their fans, Real Madrid also published on their social networks the numbers that the players will wear during the season. The first of all, the one of Kylian Mbappé who will wear the number 9 that Karim Benzema left without an owner when he left for Arab football. The shirts will be on sale from July 11, just in time for fans of the team to go to the presentation of the French galactic in his new stadium.

Mbappé’s presentation brings back memories of Cristiano Ronaldo’s first greeting with the fans in 2009 and will be the biggest since then. Expectations for the Frenchman’s arrival will most likely increase after the end of international tournaments prior to the resumption of club seasons around the world.