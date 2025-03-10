Renfe and Adif strike in March and April 2025: dates and schedules of the stops affected by strikes

The labor dispute in the railway sector intensifies with the call for a seven -day strike that will affect the trains circulation during the months of March and April 2025. This measure arises in response to what they consider breaches by the Ministry of Transport in relation to the transfer of the Rodalies service to the Generalitat de Catalunya and the management of RENFE Merchandise.

Renfe blames a “labor conflict for the transfer” of the delays and cancellations of Rodalies

The General Company Committee of Renfe denounces “the lack of advances in negotiations” and “the absence of working groups that address these issues.” In addition, they express their concern about the assignment of a railway section and the entrance of the MSC logistics company in the Renfe Merchandise subsidiary, which they consider a “possible undercover privatization.”

For its part, the Adif Company Committee has summoned all workers to a general strike, censoring the constitution of a mixed commercial company with the majority participation of the Generalitat before December 31, 2025. As reported by the Generalitat, the statutes of this company would be agreed during the first half of March.

Strike dates in Renfe and Adif

The convened mobilizations will affect several days between March and April, with a combination of total and partial strikes at different times. Specifically, the strike will be held the following days:

Monday, March 17 : 24 -hour unemployment.

: 24 -hour unemployment. Wednesday, March 19 : Partial interruptions in three time slots, from 06:00 to 09:00, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

: Partial interruptions in three time slots, from 06:00 to 09:00, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Monday, March 24 : Straps in shifts from 6:30 to 9:30, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

: Straps in shifts from 6:30 to 9:30, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday March 26 : Full strike.

: Full strike. Friday, March 28 : Partial cuts in three periods, from 6:00 to 9:00, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and from 8:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

: Partial cuts in three periods, from 6:00 to 9:00, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and from 8:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 1 : 24 -hour unemployment.

: 24 -hour unemployment. Thursday April 3: Interruptions in three stripes, from 6:30 to 9:30, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

These strikes will affect the set of the railway operation, with special incidence in the services of nearby, medium and long distance.

Minimum services and trains affectation

Renfe has established minimum services that, according to the Company Committee, are “excessive” and “limit the impact of the strike.” The union representatives have expressed their rejection of these percentages, arguing that they turn the strikes into a “symbolic procedure” and “restrict the right to protest.”

The figures set by the railway company contemplate the following operation levels during the strike days:

Renfe and Adif unions call seven days of strike before Easter for the Rodalies transfer



High speed and long distance : 81% of trains will keep their service.

: 81% of trains will keep their service. Medium distance : 75% of the journeys will be guaranteed.

: 75% of the journeys will be guaranteed. Surroundings: 75% will operate at peak hours, while the rest of the day will work at 50%.

In spite of these minimum services, alterations in the usual schedules and cancellations are planned in some journeys, so travelers are recommended to consult the updates before embarking on their trip.