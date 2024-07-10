If you are looking for buy your own car But you can’t decide, then how about we help you by showing you an option of Chevroletit is one of its best-selling vehicles in the first quarter of 2024.

According to the latest report from the Mexican Association of Automotive Distributors (AMDA) with data from Inegi, within the 10 best-selling cars From January to March, a Chevrolet car is in fourth place.

In total, 12,760 units of this have been placed sedan vehiclewhich is why it is in fourth place in the Top Ten, after the Nissan Versa, the Nissan NP300 and the Kia K3, it is the Aveo from Chevrolet.

So we’ll show you what a financing plan would look like so you can drive your own car. Aveo 2024 sedanlet’s first start with the price, its value in the automotive market is $296,900 pesos.

This Chevrolet is one of the best-selling cars in 2024: Buy it with a monthly payment and minimum down payment. Photo: Chevrolet

If you want to purchase it through a automotive creditwe tell you that you can make a 10% down payment, which means $29,690 pesos. What do you think? Does this seem very affordable to you? Before making a decision, you need to know the other amounts.

As for the opening commission, we will consider an amount of $9,790.85 pesos, this is added to your down payment to determine the initial payment for your Chevrolet Aveowould be $39,480.85 pesos.

If you request a 60 month financingwhich is the longest term, consider that your monthly payments would be $7,513.44 pesos, but don’t worry, it already includes the Car insurance for a year.

But since we will not always have free car insurance, we must consider how much it costs, in this case they correspond to the Mexico Cityand you have to know that the amounts change depending on the city you live in.

– Qualitas: $1,180.14 pesos

– GNP: $1,227.73 pesos

– Zurich: $1,238.28 pesos

– Chubb: $1,279.57 pesos

– HDI: $1,303.85 pesos

So now you have the most data so you can analyze if the Chevrolet Aveo Sedan It is an option to become the next vehicle you drive.