International striker Kilian Mbappe confirmed, after extending his contract with his club, Paris Saint-Germain, the French Football League champion, that he said, “Yes to France and a new project,” and did not say “No to Real Madrid,” which was the closest to contracting with him, stressing his ability to win the Golden Ball in Paris.

He added: Everyone should stay in their place. I will not influence in any way any contract or sale. I’m not good at this. I’m good on the field, I want to focus on that, because there’s a lot of work to do.

Mbappe continued: I did not speak with Karim Benzema, my colleague in the French national team, who wanted me to join him at Real Madrid, and I did not want to exaggerate that. I didn’t want to force it. When we see each other, of course we’ll discuss it. He will ask me why, and I will explain it to him. He’s a team-mate, and I know he wants me to come to Real Madrid.

On receiving guarantees about the survival of Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino, who is threatened with dismissal, he said: The only guarantee I have is that I am linked with the club until 2023. At the moment. I have a great relationship with him. Now, it is the club that will decide his fate.

And about his handling of Real Madrid’s criticism: Mbappe said: I did not have an agreement with anyone. I’ve always worked this way. It’s the discussion with a club, outlining my contract, and then making a choice. It occurred to me that you signed in the last days of the winter transfer window, made my choice and after the outlines of the contract, and you are in a hurry, because time is running out. I can understand the disappointment at Real Madrid. I thank them because they wanted to accept me as one of them. I didn’t say no to Real Madrid, I said yes to France, and to the new Paris Saint-Germain project. To the call of the homeland and the capital. It was too early to leave that way, for free.

On the difficulty of winning the Ballon d’Or with Paris Saint-Germain more than Real Madrid, Mbappe said: In Madrid there is history. You cannot compare Madrid and Paris. Real Madrid is a much older team than Paris Saint-Germain, which is a young club. The Ballon d’Or rules have changed. It doesn’t matter which team you’re defending for now, it’s not like before, when you depended a lot on your country, your championship or your club. Today, the Ballon d’Or is simply the best player in the world. No matter where you play, if you are the best you will be crowned with the Golden Ball.