With the arrival of FIFA 22 on PlayStation Plus, many players have been encouraged to try Electronic Arts’ football simulation title, and the most normal thing is that you want to get easy money in FUT mode, money that you can get if you complete any of the Cheaper SBCs that are available within this mode.

As you probably already know, many of these SBCs are temporary and eventually rotate over time. However, there are a few that are ALWAYS available, and those are the Preliminaries (the ones that introduce you to the Squad Building Challenges). We have chosen the 5 that have the best quality / price ratio, which will give you rewards well above what you will pay for them.

FIFA 22: Get easy money in FUT with these SBCs the elite eight

This SBC is located in the folder Hybrid of countries, in Prelims. It will give you an envelope of top gold players, and even if none of them work for your squad you can sell them to get coins or save them to complete some more expensive SBC. If the goalkeeper is too expensive for you, ANY French goalkeeper in the French league is worth it.

six of the best

This SBC is located in the folder Hybrid of countries, in Prelims. He will give you a pack of gold players. Yes, it is the most normal reward on the entire list, but it is still VERY profitable compared to what you are going to pay for the 6 members of the squad. For the left side of the lineup (left back and left midfielder) you’re good for bronze players of the same nationality who don’t share a nationality with any of the other team members and are from the same league (a chemistry link from 10, wow).

Around the World

This SBC is located in the folder Hybrid of countries, in Prelims. It will give you a Rare Players Pack, the best reward in the Country Hybrid section. If you are lucky you could get some real great player for your lineup, and if not bad it will be that you do not get someone who you can sell for enough coins in the transfer market.

seven league boots

This SBC is located in the folder Hybrid of leagues, in Prelims. It will give you a pack of Top Electro players, which is probably the sweetest reward on the entire list. This reward is closely linked to the difficulty of completing the challenge, but don’t worry: with our solution you won’t have to worry.

give me five

This SBC is located in the folder Hybrid of leagues, in Prelims. It will give you a Top Player Mix Pack, another pretty cool reward. When you finish all five challenges, you shouldn’t have too much trouble with power. assemble a team in conditions to get your FUT journey off to a good start.

