Kylian Mbappé does not marry anyone, not even with PSG property. The last confrontation has had to do with the celebration of the draw for the Qatar World Cup on Friday in Doha. The footballer of the Parisian team was one of those that FIFA and the Organizing Committee wanted at the Doha Convention and Exhibition Center to participate in the draw. However, according to L’Equipe, the footballer’s response has been clear: no.

Mbappé is one of the rising stars of world football, but he argued that he is not even the captain of France and that it made more sense that it was Hugo Lloris, and not him, representing France. That is why he declined the invitation and left FIFA without one of the big claims to give the draw a much bigger poster.

This decision by Mbappé regarding Qatar -and therefore PSG- comes with his future still up in the air and many doubts about his continuity in Paris. The relationship between him and Al Khelaïfi is not going through his best moment. The millionaire offers that the Parisian club has been launching have been repeatedly rejected.

Kylian feels no moral obligation to obey the Qataris. No longer. On June 30 he can wear the jersey of another team and he knows that only he will choose his destiny. The same as with the World Cup draw, which will not have him despite FIFA’s efforts to have him.