They are usually caused by bacteria and affect women more often. We talk about it in the Corriere Salute on newsstands for free with the Corriere on Thursday 31 March
We are publishing a preview of an article in the new Corriere Salute. You can read the full text on the free issue on newsstands Thursday 31 March together with the Corriere della Sera or in Pdf on the Digital Edition of the Corriere della Sera.
Urinary tract infections are among those that most often come to the observation not only of the family doctor but also of various specialists, including the urologist, the gynecologist and the nephrologist. It is also calculated that nearly 10 percent of patients admitted to urology departments develop this problem during hospitalization. These infections can turn out to be absolutely benign however it is not uncommon for them to undergo relapses, and in some cases expose you to the risk of serious, if not fatal, complications. For these reasons they should never be underestimated, even more so if they occur in fragile individuals or in a hospital setting.
What are urinary tract infections?
“Urinary infections occur when pathogenic microorganisms, usually bacteria, penetrate and multiply in the urinary tract – he explains Emanuele Montanari, full professor of urology at the University of Milan and director of the complex operative unit of urology of the Fondazione Irccs Policlinico di Milano—. Generally they are more frequent in women ».
Are there different types?
“A distinction can be made first of all on the basis of whether they affect the lower urinary tract or, less frequently, the upper urinary tract. They are then divided into uncomplicated and complicated. The first are those that traditionally affect the otherwise healthy, non-pregnant woman, and are resolved with antibiotic therapy. Complicated ones are more insidious because they occur in people with risk factors, such as urinary stones, prolonged use of catheters, kidney disease, diabetes, cancer, or immunodeficiency. Complicated infections, if not treated adequately, are more likely to have consequences “.
You can continue reading the article in Corriere Salute on newsstands for free on Thursday 31 March together with Corriere della Sera or in Pdf in the Digital Edition of Corriere della Sera.
March 30, 2022 (change March 30, 2022 | 18:47)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Corriere #Salute #recognize #benign #infections #underestimated
Leave a Reply