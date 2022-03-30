Of Antonella Sparvoli

They are usually caused by bacteria and affect women more often. We talk about it in the Corriere Salute on newsstands for free with the Corriere on Thursday 31 March

Urinary tract infections are among those that most often come to the observation not only of the family doctor but also of various specialists, including the urologist, the gynecologist and the nephrologist. It is also calculated that nearly 10 percent of patients admitted to urology departments develop this problem during hospitalization. These infections can turn out to be absolutely benign however it is not uncommon for them to undergo relapses, and in some cases expose you to the risk of serious, if not fatal, complications. For these reasons they should never be underestimated, even more so if they occur in fragile individuals or in a hospital setting.

What are urinary tract infections?



“Urinary infections occur when pathogenic microorganisms, usually bacteria, penetrate and multiply in the urinary tract – he explains Emanuele Montanari, full professor of urology at the University of Milan and director of the complex operative unit of urology of the Fondazione Irccs Policlinico di Milano—. Generally they are more frequent in women ».