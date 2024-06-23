A disappointing Red

The Spanish Grand Prix he saw it in Barcelona Max Verstappen lead Red Bull to a new victory, ahead of Lando Norris’ McLaren and the two Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. Ferrari was unable to fight for the top positions and had to settle for fifth place for Charles Leclerc and sixth for Carlos Sainz.

Red had brought some updates at Montmelò, which however were not enough to fight for pole and victory. The next two matches for Austria and Great Britain will be crucial to understand the SF-24’s prospects for the rest of the championship.

Mazzola’s analysis

The engineer Luigi Mazzola – who worked for Ferrari for a long time – commented hotly on Instagram about the Barcelona race, focusing on various topics: “Max wins again. Smart strategy and he’s extraordinary. McLaren got the strategies wrong with both drivers and Norris consequently lost his chance to win. Mercedes took home an excellent third place with Hamilton who drove a great race. The Ferraris remained in P5 and P6 with poor strategies and lack of performance. Unfortunately the new updates were not up to the standards of Red Bull, Mc Laren and Mercedes. In Austria we will do better.”